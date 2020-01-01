Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
53004680_thumbnail

How MLB's proposal for the 2020 season pokes at the class divide among players

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 26s

Inside any major league clubhouse, there are wealthy players and players making the minimum salary. Last year on the Yankees, to choose a random example, Giancarlo Stanton earned approximately $25.5 million more than Ben Heller.

Tweets