New York Mets

Metsblog
Looking back on Chase Utley's dirty NLDS slide and how it impacted Mets

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 22s

Baseball Night in New York looks back on Chase Utley's dirty slide into Ruben Tejada in Game 2 of the 2015 NLDS, and Anthony Recker reveals the impact it had on the Mets.

