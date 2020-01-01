New York Mets
Latest on negotiations for 2020 MLB season: League asking top earners to take roughly 20-30 percent pay cut
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 6m
With owners giving approval on May 11 to Major League Baseball's proposal to begin the 2020 season amid the coronavirus pandemic, negotiations are now ongoing between the league and Players Association.
