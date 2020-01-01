Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
52862976_thumbnail

Latest on negotiations for 2020 MLB season: League asking top earners to take roughly 20-30 percent pay cut

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 6m

With owners giving approval on May 11 to Major League Baseball's proposal to begin the 2020 season amid the coronavirus pandemic, negotiations are now ongoing between the league and Players Association.

Tweets