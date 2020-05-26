Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Elite Sports NY
53126581_thumbnail

Former New York Mets SP Bartolo Colon calls his HR ‘a beautiful memory’

by: Kyle Newman Elite Sports NY 2m

Former New York Mets pitcher Bartolo Colon is looking for one more chance. Even without it, he knows he's had a blessed career filled with awe-inspiring moments. 

Tweets