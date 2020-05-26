New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets’ Marcus Stroman: 2020 MLB season ‘not looking promising’
by: Mark Fischer — New York Post 1m
Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman is losing hope that baseball will be back this summer. “This season is not looking promising,” Stroman tweeted Tuesday after the players union was left disappointed by
Tweets
-
The first ever Mets Yankees regular season game! https://t.co/harRPl4PPaTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @CnsrvtveSoCal: @BRIKRI2 @Metstradamus Went to game 1. Dodgers fan was throwing peanut shells at me at the end of the game, then threw the bag at me, then he took a swing at me. Security could care less. In the parking lot some Mets game got beaten up badly IIRC. Game 5 dodgers fans were on their best behavior.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @RobOtey: @Metstradamus I was at that game!!!Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MikeSteffanos: Our latest at Mike's Mets is "Walking the Ballpark" A new addition to our series on the 2005 Mets https://t.co/5Zzw9zRHTc #Mets #NYMetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
How this plan will affect the #Yankees and #Mets https://t.co/ZjEcSnNlxJBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @BRIKRI2: @Metstradamus After being at Game 1, I was very happy to have watched Game 2 at home in SD, around zero Dodger fans.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets