New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Morning Briefing: MLB Kicks Off Ugly First Round Of Negotiations
by: Matt Mancuso — Mets Merized Online 2m
Good Morning, Mets fans!Yesterday, the MLBPA and MLB kicked off negotiations on how to start up the 2020 season. It was ugly.Latest on MLB's Negotiations with the MLBPAWell, a lot happened y
Tweets
-
RT @RaysBaseball: It's good to be back.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Goin on my favorite show in Chicago @mullyhaugh at 7 cst. Will there be MLB this year? @670TheScoreIt's Hump Day @mullyhaugh 5-9 @670TheScore. Here come the #Blackhawks as NHL plots return....MLB owners' proposal needs work...Maddon talks 2016. More... 5:20 5@5 6:40 @CRoumeliotis 7 @JonHeyman 8 @10PSharp 8:20 @SteveKonroyd Calls/Text: 312-644-6767 Dustin, @Kevbo_ and @ReyMDiaz https://t.co/9hxRHxY5TQBeat Writer / Columnist
-
New Post: Morning Briefing: MLB Kicks Off Ugly First Round Of Negotiations https://t.co/NaDnxtbdlC #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
The right attitudePraying that we get this figured out and back on the field soon. It’s hard to put into words how much I miss the game. Nothing compares to that feeling of excitement/nausea when taking the mound. Been craving that. However, WE must all stay positive and keep good faith daily!Beat Writer / Columnist
-
billionaire owners placing the financial burden on their workforce is a master class in avarice and greed without the players - whose otherworldly skills command those multi-million dollar contracts - MLB would have no product to sell; at least not an elite oneBeat Writer / Columnist
-
stumping for owners goes on your permanent record. fair warning..Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets