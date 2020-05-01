New York Mets
MLB rumors: Could N.J.’s Mike Trout, Yankees’ Gerrit Cole sit out 2020 MLB season? - nj.com
by: Joe Giglio | jgiglio@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 23s
If baseball’s highest-paid stars are forced into massive pay cuts, some could choose family over baseball in 2020.
RT @RaysBaseball: It's good to be back.Beat Writer / Columnist
Goin on my favorite show in Chicago @mullyhaugh at 7 cst. Will there be MLB this year? @670TheScoreIt's Hump Day @mullyhaugh 5-9 @670TheScore. Here come the #Blackhawks as NHL plots return....MLB owners' proposal needs work...Maddon talks 2016. More... 5:20 5@5 6:40 @CRoumeliotis 7 @JonHeyman 8 @10PSharp 8:20 @SteveKonroyd Calls/Text: 312-644-6767 Dustin, @Kevbo_ and @ReyMDiaz https://t.co/9hxRHxY5TQBeat Writer / Columnist
New Post: Morning Briefing: MLB Kicks Off Ugly First Round Of Negotiations https://t.co/NaDnxtbdlC #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
The right attitudePraying that we get this figured out and back on the field soon. It’s hard to put into words how much I miss the game. Nothing compares to that feeling of excitement/nausea when taking the mound. Been craving that. However, WE must all stay positive and keep good faith daily!Beat Writer / Columnist
billionaire owners placing the financial burden on their workforce is a master class in avarice and greed without the players - whose otherworldly skills command those multi-million dollar contracts - MLB would have no product to sell; at least not an elite oneBeat Writer / Columnist
stumping for owners goes on your permanent record. fair warning..Beat Writer / Columnist
