Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

ESPN
53133628_thumbnail

Shared birthdays, identical numbers and other big baseball coincidences you won't believe

by: Tim Kurkjian, ESPN Senior Writer ESPN 24s

Frank Thomas and Jeff Bagwell were both MVPs in '94. They were born on the same day. Dennis Eckersley picked off Kenny Williams in 1987 and didn't have another for four years -- when he got Williams again. Joe Niekro had one homer -- off his brother.

Tweets