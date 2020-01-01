Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
53136431_thumbnail

33 years on, Tom Terrific still Mets' biggest icon

by: Mike Lupica MLB: Mets 5m

It was right around this time, late May 1987, that Tom Seaver announced he was trying one last comeback with the Mets. He had left them twice before, once in June in 1977 when ownership traded him to the Reds seemingly because of spite and money,...

Tweets