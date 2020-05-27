Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
53137972_thumbnail

Coronavirus Filler: The 1989 Mets Yearbook

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 44s

It’s good to see that as the 80’s ended the ancient technology of being able to reproduce a tiny NY on a Mets logo still existed.  Also, the Mets seem to have a Core Four before such things were trendy.

Tweets