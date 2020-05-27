Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Best Mets By Number: 58

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice

Oh man….look I am not awarding this to Jenrry Mejia for being permanently suspended from baseball, so that leaves me with….Sandy Alomar Jr.’s 8 games in 2007?  Nope, no Mets card.  Ken Oberkfell?  Nope. Josh Smoker won 2 games when he wore this...

