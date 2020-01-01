New York Mets
Behind the scenes of MLB labor talks for 2020 season, it's calm and optimistic
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 3m
The players want to play. The owners want to earn. A round of calls to sources reveals that everyone is surprisingly calm behind the scenes, and the PR/social media war is mostly kabuki.
