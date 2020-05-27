Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

WFAN
53141710_thumbnail

Report: MLB Owners, Players Association Discussing Proposed ‘Sliding Scale Of Compensation’

by: New York Yankees News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York: WFAN 1m

The owners sent their first proposed salary scale to the MLBPA on Tuesday. The union was reportedly "very disappointed".

Tweets