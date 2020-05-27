Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Baseball Hall of Immortals – Inductee #33: Cool Papa Bell

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 7s

Regarded as perhaps the fastest man to ever play the game, stories about Cool Papa Bell’s speed on the basepaths are legendary.  Satchel Paige once said he gave up a hit to Bell and by the time he turned around Bell was already sliding into second...

