New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Baseball Hall of Immortals – Inductee #33: Cool Papa Bell
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 7s
Regarded as perhaps the fastest man to ever play the game, stories about Cool Papa Bell’s speed on the basepaths are legendary. Satchel Paige once said he gave up a hit to Bell and by the time he turned around Bell was already sliding into second...
Tweets
-
anyone calling for replacement scabs can go ahead and unfollow. I have opinions..Beat Writer / Columnist
-
It was something special! Relive @WRamosC3’s 2️⃣6️⃣-game hitting streak from last season.Official Team Account
-
Is this...a gimmick? A joke I don’t get? Feels like a bad pro wrestling promo.🗣IF THE PLAYERS DONT WANT TO PLAY, REPLACE THEM! #MLB https://t.co/HF74KOtaNCBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Cast a spell on your alarm clock ⏰ to remind you about Wizard World Trivia tomorrow night at 7:00 PM over on @RumblePoniesBB Facebook Live! Here is one of the many questions you will see tomorrow!Minors
-
Crazy to think that May 27, 2016 would be David Wright's final hit, home run & RBI of his terrific career. Among all-time @Mets, Wright ranks 1st in hits (1777) & RBI (970), & ranks 2nd in homers (242). #Mets #LGM#OTD in 2016, David Wright hit what would be the last home run (and hit) of his major league career; a solo shot off Chris Hatcher in the fourth. It was his 242nd career blast. @Mets @Metsmerized #Mets #LGM https://t.co/k66saJ5maUBlogger / Podcaster
-
Noah Syndergaard went 3-for-3 on the day with his 1st career HR & RBI, along with tossing 7.1 scoreless innings against the Phillies. He's the only @Mets pitcher to collect at least 3 hits (where at least 1 was a HR) AND toss 7+ scoreless innings. @Noahsyndergaard #Mets#OTD in 2015, Noah Syndergaard hit his 1st major league homer. @Noahsyndergaard @Mets #Mets https://t.co/nPOocCcFvpBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets