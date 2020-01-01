Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

'86 Mets outlast '98 Padres in Dream Bracket 2

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 1m

Continuing their roll through a bracket full of legendary teams, the 1986 Mets took the next step in their quest to become the greatest (virtual) club of all time on Wednesday, beating the 1998 Padres, four games to two, in an Out of the Park Dream...

