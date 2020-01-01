New York Mets
'86 Mets outlast '98 Padres in Dream Bracket 2
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 1m
Continuing their roll through a bracket full of legendary teams, the 1986 Mets took the next step in their quest to become the greatest (virtual) club of all time on Wednesday, beating the 1998 Padres, four games to two, in an Out of the Park Dream...
RT @PickardJE: Apocryphal quote about journalism: “If someone says it’s raining & another person says it’s dry, it’s not your job to quote them both. Your job is to look out of the window and find out which is true.”Blogger / Podcaster
RT @NickFrancona: Oh, you mean those “non-baseball related revenues” are in fact quite dependent on baseball after all? Good to know. MLBPA should be all over this. https://t.co/pLDphb4TTjBlogger / Podcaster
YESSource informs me that the Texas Rangers will continue to pay their Minor League players $400/week through at least the end of June.Beat Writer / Columnist
From a few days back: I watched SNY's watch party with the 1986 Mets, who relived the iconic Game 6 victory together. They said interesting, funny and insightful things. The best of it: https://t.co/FU9zWnFIblBeat Writer / Columnist
Gary Cohen on Wright's home run: "That's like an old-time David Wright right-center field home run." @Mets #Mets #LGM#OTD in 2016, David Wright hit what would be the last home run (and hit) of his major league career; a solo shot off Chris Hatcher in the fourth. It was his 242nd career blast. @Mets @Metsmerized #Mets #LGM https://t.co/k66saJ5maUBlogger / Podcaster
This is why former Mets' pitcher Bartolo Colon wants another shot in the majors so badly https://t.co/VWCXj6DI3CBlogger / Podcaster
