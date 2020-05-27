New York Mets
This Day in Transaction History: The Kirk Nieuwenhuis orbit
by: Bill Baer — NBC Sports 7m
Outfielder Kirk Nieuwenhuis had a stranger 2015 season. Almost all of his power came in one July game against the Diamondbacks.
RT @PickardJE: Apocryphal quote about journalism: “If someone says it’s raining & another person says it’s dry, it’s not your job to quote them both. Your job is to look out of the window and find out which is true.”Blogger / Podcaster
RT @NickFrancona: Oh, you mean those “non-baseball related revenues” are in fact quite dependent on baseball after all? Good to know. MLBPA should be all over this. https://t.co/pLDphb4TTjBlogger / Podcaster
YESSource informs me that the Texas Rangers will continue to pay their Minor League players $400/week through at least the end of June.Beat Writer / Columnist
From a few days back: I watched SNY's watch party with the 1986 Mets, who relived the iconic Game 6 victory together. They said interesting, funny and insightful things. The best of it: https://t.co/FU9zWnFIblBeat Writer / Columnist
Gary Cohen on Wright's home run: "That's like an old-time David Wright right-center field home run." @Mets #Mets #LGM#OTD in 2016, David Wright hit what would be the last home run (and hit) of his major league career; a solo shot off Chris Hatcher in the fourth. It was his 242nd career blast. @Mets @Metsmerized #Mets #LGM https://t.co/k66saJ5maUBlogger / Podcaster
This is why former Mets' pitcher Bartolo Colon wants another shot in the majors so badly https://t.co/VWCXj6DI3CBlogger / Podcaster
