RT @ HDMHApparel : Manifest your dreams! This is the last week to shop & support! We are donating 50% of proceeds to our @ hdmhfoundation partners @ foodbank4nyc & @ long_island_cares to help feed families in need! 🤝 Together, we are making a difference! #HDMH ❤️ 🙏🏼 https://t.co/m4OCk8BC8n