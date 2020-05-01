Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
52905374_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Salary showdown to escalate when players counter owners’ proposal - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 6m

MLB, along with the NHL and NBA, suspended the season 11 weeks ago because of the coronavirus pandemic. Baseball hopes to resume spring training next month.

Tweets