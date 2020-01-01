Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metsblog
52905631_thumbnail

After Max Scherzer draws hard line on pay cuts, MLB players willing to make other concessions

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 1m

Following a day of video conferences with other players in leadership positions in the Players Association, Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer held the position that his union would not accept further pay cuts.

Tweets