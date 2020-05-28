Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
53157573_thumbnail

Baseball Hall of Immortals – Inductee #34: Roger Clemens

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

Roger Clemens was the most dominating pitcher over the last 40 years.  7 Cy Young Awards (and he finished 2nd or 3rd three other times). Over 4,600 strikeouts.  An MVP award. An ERA of 3.12 over 24 years.  And 354 wins with just 184 losses. Yes,...

Tweets