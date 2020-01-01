New York Mets
Former Mets GM Sandy Alderson Has Spot-On Take About 2015 World Series Loss to Royals
by: Steven Kubitza — 12up 38s
Former New York Mets GM Sandy Alderson believes his team would have won the 2015 World Series if they could have taken Game 1.
Tweets
-
Devastating. This is unfortunately going to be a league wide trend as every team is cutting minor league franchises, thus you’re looking at probably thousands of players being put out of work. Wish the best to all.This was inevitable with the loss of two minor league teams, but it’s absolutely devastating https://t.co/2Z1AimbsGcMinors
-
#Mets have released minor league RHP Rob Whalen, he announced. Whalen returned to the organization this year after retiring from baseball following the 2018 season, citing mental health battles. You hate to see the good guys go.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Best of luck to you, @RobWhalen38Thank you @Mets for the opportunity to come back to such a great organization this year. It sucks this tenure was so short lived but I enjoyed every minute! 🤙🏼 #FreeAgentBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @NYPost_Brazille: Makes it a little easier to pay minor leaguers through june now obviously. https://t.co/xNjG6k4cRYBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Mets Will Pay Minor Leaguers Through June https://t.co/Ef3SbKj1hv #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
jfc..Sources: Mets are releasing 35-40 minor leaguers today.Beat Writer / Columnist
