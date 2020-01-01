New York Mets
Several MLB Teams Releasing Minor Leaguers in Latest Wild Development During Baseball Hiatus
by: Michael Luciano — 12up 47s
Several MLB franchises have released dozens of minor league players amid the coronavirus pandemic.
This was inevitable with the loss of two minor league teams, but it's absolutely devastating
#Mets have released minor league RHP Rob Whalen, he announced. Whalen returned to the organization this year after retiring from baseball following the 2018 season, citing mental health battles. You hate to see the good guys go.
Thank you @Mets for the opportunity to come back to such a great organization this year. It sucks this tenure was so short lived but I enjoyed every minute! 🤙🏼 #FreeAgent
Makes it a little easier to pay minor leaguers through june now obviously.
New Post: Mets Will Pay Minor Leaguers Through June #Mets
Sources: Mets are releasing 35-40 minor leaguers today.
