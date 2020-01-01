New York Mets
Latest on negotiations for 2020 MLB season: Scott Boras urges players to refuse pay cuts
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 3m
With owners giving approval on May 11 to Major League Baseball's proposal to begin the 2020 season amid the coronavirus pandemic, negotiations are now ongoing between the league and Players Association.
Tweets
Devastating. This is unfortunately going to be a league wide trend as every team is cutting minor league franchises, thus you’re looking at probably thousands of players being put out of work. Wish the best to all.This was inevitable with the loss of two minor league teams, but it’s absolutely devastating https://t.co/2Z1AimbsGcMinors
#Mets have released minor league RHP Rob Whalen, he announced. Whalen returned to the organization this year after retiring from baseball following the 2018 season, citing mental health battles. You hate to see the good guys go.Beat Writer / Columnist
Best of luck to you, @RobWhalen38Thank you @Mets for the opportunity to come back to such a great organization this year. It sucks this tenure was so short lived but I enjoyed every minute! 🤙🏼 #FreeAgentBlogger / Podcaster
RT @NYPost_Brazille: Makes it a little easier to pay minor leaguers through june now obviously. https://t.co/xNjG6k4cRYBlogger / Podcaster
New Post: Mets Will Pay Minor Leaguers Through June https://t.co/Ef3SbKj1hv #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
jfc..Sources: Mets are releasing 35-40 minor leaguers today.Beat Writer / Columnist
