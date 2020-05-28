Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

WFAN
53163433_thumbnail

‘The Season Is Not Looking Promising’: Mets Pitcher Marcus Stroman Among Several Players Speaking Out About MLB’s Pay Scale Proposal

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York: WFAN 5m

The Mets starter was among several players voicing their displeasure with the league's proposed sliding pay scale.

Tweets