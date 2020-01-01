New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
New York Mets: Dom Smith praises Marcus Stroman and says he is looking “nasty”
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 1m
New York Mets' first baseman and outfielder Dom Smith has been working out with Marcus Stroman, and says he looks very good in his bullpens
Tweets
-
The Mets are releasing minor leaguers today.Thank you @Mets for the opportunity to come back to such a great organization this year. It sucks this tenure was so short lived but I enjoyed every minute! 🤙🏼 #FreeAgentBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Devastating. This is unfortunately going to be a league wide trend as every team is cutting minor league franchises, thus you’re looking at probably thousands of players being put out of work. Wish the best to all.This was inevitable with the loss of two minor league teams, but it’s absolutely devastating https://t.co/2Z1AimbsGcMinors
-
come on, man. this sucks..Thank you @Mets for the opportunity to come back to such a great organization this year. It sucks this tenure was so short lived but I enjoyed every minute! 🤙🏼 #FreeAgentBeat Writer / Columnist
-
#Mets have released minor league RHP Rob Whalen, he announced. Whalen returned to the organization this year after retiring from baseball following the 2018 season, citing mental health battles. You hate to see the good guys go.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Best of luck to you, @RobWhalen38Thank you @Mets for the opportunity to come back to such a great organization this year. It sucks this tenure was so short lived but I enjoyed every minute! 🤙🏼 #FreeAgentBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @NYPost_Brazille: Makes it a little easier to pay minor leaguers through june now obviously. https://t.co/xNjG6k4cRYBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets