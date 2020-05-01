Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
53165132_thumbnail

Mets to Pay Minor Leaguers Through June, But Will Release Many

by: Jacob Resnick Mets Merized Online 3m

The Mets have committed to paying their minor leaguers a $400 stipend through the end of June, according to multiple reports.All teams have been paying the stipend in lieu of player salaries s

Tweets