Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
53166643_thumbnail

Strawberry, '86 Mets rally past Expos in Bracket

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 3m

In what was their most dramatic virtual win to date, the 1986 Mets used a late rally to topple the 1994 Expos, four games to three, in an MLB Dream Bracket 2 third-round series. The Mets will next play another National League East tormentor, the...

Tweets