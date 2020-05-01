Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Daddy
53171341_thumbnail

Simulated Recap: Velasquez Shuts Down Mets

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 13s

Much like we’re seeing with Jacob deGrom, for one reason or another MLB The Show doesn’t have Marcus Stroman pitching to the level he does in real games. We saw that again today as he t…

Tweets