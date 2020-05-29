New York Mets
Former Mets minor leaguer describes organization as ‘toxic’
by: Bill Baer — NBC Sports 2m
The Mets released minor league pitcher Andrew Church. He described the organization as "toxic" in an Instagram post on Thursday.
