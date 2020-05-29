New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jeff McNeil: Former coach on how he discovered NY Mets star
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 40s
In Mark Kertenian’s eyes, finding a gem like Mets' star Jeff McNeil requires using a lens that focuses on a player’s skills and potential.
Tweets
-
RT @BringDaNoyz: I miss baseball and I miss the @Mets, so I drew one of my favorite momentsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Geez #Mets smhFormer #Mets second round draft pick Andrew Church, who was among those released today, offered some honest opinions on the state of the organization and player development system via Instagram. It’s worth reading. https://t.co/5Rzf2vkxPhStreamer / Youtuber
-
Yikes, the look just now on Minneapolis Mayor's face as a reporter reads him the president's tweets.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Matched. Please give.matched. please give if you can: https://t.co/twVhkBWpCK https://t.co/ZCEvyU65hA https://t.co/jHBE2LoS3uBlogger / Podcaster
-
Former Mets minor leaguer describes organization as ‘toxic’ https://t.co/o0xiQh1IKmBlog / Website
-
RT @joeytheclub: @Metstradamus This is what I am saying. They hire a bunch of jabronies to fill the coaching, training and the farm system and wonder why things go the way they do. PhuQ! The Wilpons. They need to go. I hope they lose their asses this year and have no choice but to #SellTheTeamBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets