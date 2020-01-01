Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Baseball Prospectus
53132953_thumbnail

BP en español: Encontrar un bateador designado para cada equipo de la Liga Nacional—Parte 2

by: Collin Whitchurch Baseball Prospectus 4m

Si el BD llega a la Liga Nacional, ¿quién ocupará esa posición en cada equipo?

Tweets