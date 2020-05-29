This is true... my buddy Mojo below has been destroyed by what has happened. Again, the people who lecture us haven't missed a paycheck like Mojo. Their lives haven't been changed one iota. This is the real story.

Jim Mojo Morrison MikeSilvaMedia Certainly empathize with the minor league players @ MikeSilvaMedia , but also with the MILB Gameday employees who haven't garnered a nickel yet this season that so many depend on to make ends meet.