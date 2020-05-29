Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

CBS Sports
44725249_thumbnail

Former Mets minor leaguer Andrew Church appears to take shot at Tim Tebow after being released by team - CBSSports.com

by: Chris Bengel @CBengelCBS May 29, 2020 at 10:14 am ET • 1 min read CBS Sports 10s

Church said a 'celebrity' that the Mets signed 'made a mockery' of the team, but didn't name Tebow directly

Tweets