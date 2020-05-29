Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
53182763_thumbnail

Coronavirus Filler: the 1991 Mets Yearbook

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

Uh oh….maybe the Yearbooks tell us what the Mets think in their hearts?  Why would they go with fireworks? And why are we down on Gooden?  He’s 26 and won 19 games last year?  Shouldn’t we be hyping this guy, or is he never going to get past...

Tweets