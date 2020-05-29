Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
53185196_thumbnail

Howie Rose says Joe Torre not to blame for Mets not wearing first responder caps

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

Interesting tweet from Howie today. Very very interesting. ‘Now out of me and Howie, you should always go with Howie, and there’s no doubt that Howie’s sources inside the game are wayyyyy better than mine, not even a discussion topic here. However,...

Tweets