New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Howie Rose says Joe Torre not to blame for Mets not wearing first responder caps
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2m
Interesting tweet from Howie today. Very very interesting. ‘Now out of me and Howie, you should always go with Howie, and there’s no doubt that Howie’s sources inside the game are wayyyyy better than mine, not even a discussion topic here. However,...
Tweets
-
RT @MarcCarig: Yes, the owners, who for decades have duped fans into believing this fiction about players having the monopoly on greed, should be embarrased. https://t.co/lydaduiCizBeat Writer / Columnist
-
To Mets fans who love language, there was little inconsequential about the R.A. Dickey experience.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mark Kertenian hates the herd mentality often seen in recruiting and player development. He doesn’t believe it’s fair to players. Creative thinking is key. “It’s your lens,” he said. Perfect example: Jeff McNeil https://t.co/ESUvxD1A91Beat Writer / Columnist
-
BEHOLD! Six Minutes of the Mercury Mets! https://t.co/S8hea2iZTSBlogger / Podcaster
-
when @AndrewAtBatt is impressed with a player, invest..Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @carlosdelgado21: #otd 2007 @Mets #Goodtimes #walkoff https://t.co/GWXEBfd50GBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets