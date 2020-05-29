New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
A farewell to Foley's as the iconic New York baseball bar closes after 16 years | Caldera
by: Pete Caldera, NorthJersey.com — North Jersey 47s
After 16 years, Foley's bar in New York City is shutting down. It was a famed spot for baseball fans, players and sports media.
Tweets
-
Interesting article by @SteveAGardner on minor leaguers & their pay during these unprecedented times. One item to note: players who were cut could claim unemployment AND obtain an additional $600 a week through the CARES Act through 7/31. https://t.co/lmfcKa2wV1Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MarcCarig: Yes, the owners, who for decades have duped fans into believing this fiction about players having the monopoly on greed, should be embarrased. https://t.co/lydaduiCizBeat Writer / Columnist
-
To Mets fans who love language, there was little inconsequential about the R.A. Dickey experience.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mark Kertenian hates the herd mentality often seen in recruiting and player development. He doesn’t believe it’s fair to players. Creative thinking is key. “It’s your lens,” he said. Perfect example: Jeff McNeil https://t.co/ESUvxD1A91Beat Writer / Columnist
-
BEHOLD! Six Minutes of the Mercury Mets! https://t.co/S8hea2iZTSBlogger / Podcaster
-
when @AndrewAtBatt is impressed with a player, invest..Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets