Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

CBS Sports

Here are Derek Jeter's most memorable moments in his Hall of Fame career for Yankees - CBSSports.com

by: Mike Axisa @mikeaxisa May 29, 2020 at 4:23 pm ET • 8 min read CBS Sports 29s

From the Jeffrey Maier incident to the flip play, we look back at the best of the Yankees' Hall of Fame captain

Tweets