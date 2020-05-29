New York Mets
BEHOLD! Six Minutes of the Mercury Mets!
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 15s
oooooooooooh!!! Look at this! Six minutes of Mercury Mets footage? Does this mean they have the entire game? Can we get that on SNY somehow? As someone who has done many Mercury Mets posts over the years, and knows just how few images there are of...
