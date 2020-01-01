Do Not Sell My Personal Information

How Game 5 of the 2015 NLDS helped shape Mets' Jacob deGrom's career

In a winner-take-all Game 5 of the 2015 NLDS against the Dodgers, Jacob deGrom stepped up in a huge way for the Mets, allowing just two earned runs over six innings of work while striking out seven hitters.

