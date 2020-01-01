New York Mets
Report: A-Rod, J-Lo preparing new bid for Mets
by: Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb — The Score 36s
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez have resumed their pursuit of the New York Mets.The power couple are working with senior bankers at JP Morgan Chase and preparing a new bid for ownership of the baseball team, sources told Thornton McEnery of the...
Beautiful quote. Beautiful man #Jackie“There’s not an American in this country free until every one of us is free.” - Jackie Robinson https://t.co/V61WpV8U3FBeat Writer / Columnist
Hard to disagree here. MLB and its players must make a deal @BillPlaschke @latimessportsOur @BillPlaschke sees MLB and MLBPA “standing in a grocery store aisle loudly arguing over possession of the last package of ultra soft toilet paper. In this environment, they sound like idiots, and it looks like suicide.” https://t.co/oqcAwycyhGBeat Writer / Columnist
When two former Mets star led St. John's to glory https://t.co/JEthtJyyNUBlogger / Podcaster
With the union still waiting for key documents from MLB according to the confidential union memo, it is hard to see the June 1 soft deadline for a deal being realized. The union noted after meeting with players/agents following MLB’s proposal players remain “engaged and unified”Beat Writer / Columnist
Never forget how powerful and legally skilled the MLBPA isAccording to confidential players union memo 5/29, no response has been made yet to MLB’s proposal and the union is awaiting “key documents” from MLB to support the “dubious financial distress claims” MLB made to explain the estimated requested $800M in “additional givebacks”Blogger / Podcaster
According to confidential players union memo 5/29, no response has been made yet to MLB’s proposal and the union is awaiting “key documents” from MLB to support the “dubious financial distress claims” MLB made to explain the estimated requested $800M in “additional givebacks”Beat Writer / Columnist
