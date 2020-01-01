New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Report: Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez take second swing at buying Mets - Metro US
by: Metro US — Metro News 4m
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez reportedly aren’t giving up on their desire to purchase the New York Mets. While the power couple’s first attempt at acquiring the team recently fell apart, they are now working with JPMorgan Chase bankers to...
Tweets
-
Leighton Accardo is the beautiful daughter of Mets assistant pitching coach Jeremy Accardo. Fantastic moment. Worth a watch! #MetsWhat an emotional moment on the @ArizonaCoyotes' #HockeyFightsCancer night thanks to Oliver Ekman-Larsson (@OEL23). 💜 Time's running out! Give Leighton your vote for #NHLFanChoice Best Feel-Good Moment. ➡️ https://t.co/nyeIMquo6y https://t.co/T3Q57Q6V7iBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Beautiful quote. Beautiful man #Jackie“There’s not an American in this country free until every one of us is free.” - Jackie Robinson https://t.co/V61WpV8U3FBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Hard to disagree here. MLB and its players must make a deal @BillPlaschke @latimessportsOur @BillPlaschke sees MLB and MLBPA “standing in a grocery store aisle loudly arguing over possession of the last package of ultra soft toilet paper. In this environment, they sound like idiots, and it looks like suicide.” https://t.co/oqcAwycyhGBeat Writer / Columnist
-
When two former Mets star led St. John's to glory https://t.co/JEthtJyyNUBlogger / Podcaster
-
With the union still waiting for key documents from MLB according to the confidential union memo, it is hard to see the June 1 soft deadline for a deal being realized. The union noted after meeting with players/agents following MLB’s proposal players remain “engaged and unified”Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Never forget how powerful and legally skilled the MLBPA isAccording to confidential players union memo 5/29, no response has been made yet to MLB’s proposal and the union is awaiting “key documents” from MLB to support the “dubious financial distress claims” MLB made to explain the estimated requested $800M in “additional givebacks”Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets