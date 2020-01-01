Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Metro News
Report: Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez take second swing at buying Mets - Metro US

Metro US Metro News

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez reportedly aren’t giving up on their desire to purchase the New York Mets. While the power couple’s first attempt at acquiring the team recently fell apart, they are now working with JPMorgan Chase bankers to...

