New York Mets

The Mets Police
Coronavirus Filler: The 1992 Mets Yearbook

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 7m

OK here we go…we got a manager who was pretty good in Chicago, a HOFer…and we learned photoshop and can shrink Bonilla’s head onto whatever body we have over there.   We’ve taken a key player away from the Pirates, and we look good in racing stripes.

