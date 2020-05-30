Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Sterling or Scully: Mercury Mets Edition

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

The year is 2021 and the Mercury Mets host the Pirates.  Can Space Gary Cohen call a home-run without Trackwalling it? No, no he can’t! VERDICT:  Space Sterling

