Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez reportedly making second effort to buy Mets

by: Larry Brown Larry Brown Sports 1m

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are renewing their efforts to buy the New York Mets, according to a report. The New York Post's Thornton McEnery reported on Friday night that A-Rod and J. Lo are working with JP Morgan Chase on formulating a plan...

