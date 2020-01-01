New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Marcus Stroman, other New York athletes address police brutality and racial injustice protests
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 3m
Many professional athletes, both in New York and other cities, have used their platform to either speak out on or join these protests.
Tweets
-
**** you, @NYCMayor"If those protestors had just gotten out of the way we wouldn't be talking about this situation," @NYCMayor actually literally just said on NY1, re the video of NYPD cars ramming into barricades in BrooklynBeat Writer / Columnist
-
🙏TV / Radio Personality
-
Wouldn't it be beautiful to live in a world where blacks and whites were like my profile pic of Pete Alonso and Dominic Smith?Blogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
There’ll be baseball after all, folksCLE: Report of people that have managed to get inside Progressive Field.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
*Wild Thing plays*CLE: Report of people that have managed to get inside Progressive Field.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets