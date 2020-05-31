New York Mets
Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez Working on Bid to Buy Mets
by: Alex Jordan — Prime Time Sports Talk 4m
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are working on a new bid to try to buy the New York Mets for a second time.
