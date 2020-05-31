New York Mets
Pete Alonso says his ‘heart has been broken’ following George Floyd killing - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 49s
Mets first baseman Pete Alonso took to Instagram on Sunday to express his thoughts as protests and riots escalated throughout the United States following the death of George Floyd.
