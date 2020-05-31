Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Former Mets, Twins star Michael Cuddyer speaks about 'empathy' and 'injustice' following George Floyd's death

4m

A few nights ago, Michael Cuddyer sat in bed and forced himself to watch the entire video, all eight minutes and 43 seconds, that showed a white Minneapolis police officer murdering a black man, George Floyd.

