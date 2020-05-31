Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Newsday
53213127_thumbnail

Terry Collins no-no longer regrets leaving Johan Santana in for historic no-hitter | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated May 31, 2020 6:14 PM Newsday 3m

Terry Collins has forgiven himself. In the immediate aftermath of Johan Santana’s no-hitter and for the years that followed, the memory made Collins sick. As the Mets’ manager on June 1, 2012 — eight

Tweets