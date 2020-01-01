New York Mets
Latest on negotiations for 2020 MLB season: MLBPA sends counterproposal to MLB
With owners giving approval on May 11 to Major League Baseball's proposal to begin the 2020 season amid the coronavirus pandemic, negotiations are now ongoing between the league and Players Association.
First with player proposal details: @EvanDrellich and @JeffPassan some more details include $100M advance for players in 2nd spring, expanded playoffs for 2 yearsBeat Writer / Columnist
In players proposal, they move to 70 percent of pay as opposed to the 51 percent they’d get at prorated pay over 82 games. So, monetarily speaking, players actually moved in the opposite direction. The only conclusion you can draw is they just feel like they have the upper hand.Beat Writer / Columnist
Are we sure this wasn’t Fred Wilpon talking about one of the stars on his own team?“Non starter,” is the way one ownership person responded to the players’ response. The good news; There’s probably still a week to figure this out.Blogger / Podcaster
In the players response, they defer money if the postseason isn’t played. Mire important, they threw out the sliding scale entirely. Long way to go.Beat Writer / Columnist
Sorry @MLB and @MLB_PLAYERS this country and world have bigger issues than your whining about money! Grow the eff up already! You should not be getting the money you've been getting. You are getting millions of dollars for a game while first responders, military and others areSuper Fan
